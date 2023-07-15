Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova faces off against No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur in a high-profile match on Saturday. The talented players meet for the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles title at All England Club. The match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 9 a.m ET in London. Each player is also seeking history, with Vondrousova making a historic run as an unseeded player and Jabeur also aiming for her first grand slam title.

Jabeur is the -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100) in the latest Jabeur vs. Vondrousova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Vondrousova is a +180 underdog. The over/under for total games is 22.5, with Jabeur favored by 3.5 games in the latest 2023 Wimbledon odds.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Onorato has locked in on the 2023 Wimbledon women's final matchup featuring Jabeur vs. Vondrousova.

Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova preview

Jabeur enters as the favorite as the No. 6 seed, and the 28-year-old is beloved in the tennis world. She is making her second consecutive final appearance at Wimbledon and third grand slam final in the last five outings. To this point, Jabeur has defeated four previous grand slam winners in the tournament, including defending champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal. Jabeur lost to Rybakina in the 2022 final before avenging that defeat this year by winning eight of the final nine games. She also knocked off Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinal, committing only 15 unforced errors and closing strong in winning 10 of the final 13 games. She has more wins on grass than any woman on tour over the last three years, and Jabeur has the head-to-head edge on the surface.

However, Vondrousova is 2-0 against Jabeur this year, and Jabeur is 0-2 in grand slam finals. Vondrousova is making her second grand slam final appearance after a straight-set win over Elina Svitolina in the semifinal and an upset over No. 4 seed Jessica Pagula in the previous match. Vondrousova is the first unseeded player to reach the women's final at Wimbledon since 1963, and she is also the Olympic silver medallist from Tokyo 2020. Vondrousova is now back to her peak form after a wrist injury in 2022, and the 24-year-old brings sky-high upside when playing at her best. See who to pick here.

How to make 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final picks

