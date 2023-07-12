The 2023 Wimbledon women's singles tournament is nearing its conclusion. Thursday brings a pair of semifinal matches, including a highly anticipated battle between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka. The match is set to begin no earlier than 10 a.m. ET at All England Club. The winner will face Elina Svitolina or Marketa Vondrousova for a grand slam title in London.

Sabalenka is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Jabeur vs. Sabalenka odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Jabeur is a +122 underdog. The over/under for total games is 22.5, with Sabalenka favored by 1.5 games. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks for the women's singles tournament, you need to see what proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Jabeur is playing high-level tennis and excels on grass. She is aiming to become the first Arabic and the first African female champion at Wimbledon. Jabeur reached the final last year and is aiming to repeat as a finalist for the first time since Serena Williams in 2019. In the quarterfinal, she defeated Elena Rybakina after losing the first set, triumphing in a rematch of last year's final. Jabeur turned on the jets in winning eight of the final nine games in that match. She also has more wins (27) on grass than any player over the last three years.

Sabalenka is riding high as the first player to make at least the semifinal in the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in the same year since Williams in 2016. She has reached four straight major semifinals, and also was a 2021 semifinalist at Wimbledon. Sabalanka defeated Madison Keys in straight sets in the quarterfinal, and has won four of her five Wimbledon matches in straight sets. She is 17-1 in grand slams this year, including the Australian Open title and a 5-0 mark at Wimbledon. See who to pick here.

