Elina Svitolina finds herself one step away from a Grand Slam final when she takes on Marketa Vondrousova in Thursday's Wimbledon women's singles semifinals match at 8:30 a.m. ET at Centre Court of the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. Svitolina, who was ranked as high as No. 3 in September 2017, has reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second time. She lost in the semis in 2019 to Simona Halep in straight sets. Vondrousova is making her first appearance in the semifinals at Wimbledon, having never been past the second round in her previous four appearances at the All England Club.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Elina Svitolina preview

Onorato knows that Svitolina had been so-so on grass prior to her Wimbledon run this year. In 44 career matches on the surface, she is 22-22. She is 5-1 this season, however, with all of her wins coming in London. Svitolina stunned the top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2. This coming on the heels of a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9) triumph over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the fourth round.

Svitolina opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Venus Williams, before outlasting Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. In Round 3, she defeated Sofia Kenin 7-6 (3), 6-2. Since 2010, the 28-year-old has compiled a 466-238 (66.2%) mark. She has won 17 career singles titles, but has yet to win a Grand Slam.

Onorato also knows Vondrousova is no slouch. She is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. She opened the tournament by beating Peyton Stearns, 6-2, 7-5, in the first round. She then followed that up with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Veronika Kudermetova, and a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Donna Vekic.

She posted a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round on Sunday. She too has had her problems on grass in the past. Since 2014, she is just 12-12 on the surface. But she has compiled a 7-1 record on grass in 2023, and is 29-10 on the season. See who to pick here.

