After winning her third French Open in four years earlier in June, top-ranked Iga Swiatek is considered the clear favorite as the 2023 Wimbledon women's tournament gets underway on Monday. Swiatek has already won three events this year, and has reached the finals in two other tournaments. But winning back-to-back Grand Slam events won't come easy due to a talented field that features a plethora of ranked players. They include second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Elena Rybakina and sixth-ranked Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek enters the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles tournament as a +250 betting favorite from the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rybakina is next at +450, followed by Sabalenka at +500. Other Wimbledon favorites include Petra Kvitova at +1100, Cori Gauff at +1200, Jabeur at +1400 and Karolina Muchova at +1800. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks on the women's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly picked Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

2023 Wimbledon women's predictions

One surprise: Onorato is fading on Swiatek, who has four career Grand Slam championships, and has compiled a 255-62 (80.4%) record. The 22-year-old from Poland has 14 career titles, including three French Open crowns and one U.S. Open title. She has not had a lot of previous success at Wimbledon, reaching the third round last year and the fourth round in 2021.

Among the other favorites to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles championship is Rybakina. The 24-year-old from Kazakhstan has five career titles, including the 2022 Wimbledon title. Since turning pro in 2016, she has compiled a career record of 275-125 (68.8%). She is 33-8 this season, including 1-1 on grass. She has won two tournaments this year and been in the finals of two others, including the Australian Open.

Also looking to break through is Gauff. The 19-year-old American has reached the semifinals in each of the last two Grand Slam events – Australian Open and French Open. She has three career victories, and has compiled a 151-77 (66.2%) career record. This year, she has one tournament victory and reached the semifinals of two others, while compiling a 27-11 mark. She is 4-2 on grass in 2023, and 19-7 since 2018. You can see who Onorato backs here.

2023 Wimbledon odds, top contenders

Iga Swiatek 5-2

Elena Rybakina 9-2

Aryna Sabalenka 5-1

Petra Kvitova 11-1

Coco Guaff 12-1

Ons Jabeur 14-1

Karolina Muchova 18-1

Barbora Krejcikova 22-1

Donna Vekic 25-1

Jelena Ostapenko 28-1

Madison Keys 35-1

Veronika Kudermetova 35-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia 40-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova 40-1

Mirra Andreeva 45-1

Caroline Garcia 50-1

Jessica Pegula 50-1

Maria Sakkari 50-1

Liudmila Samsonova 60-1

Karolina Pliskova 60-1

Daria Kasatkina 60-1

Anastasia Potapova 75-1

Belinda Bencic 75-1

Marketa Vondrousova 80-1

Qinwen Zheng 80-1

Elina Svitolina 100-1

Sloane Stephens 100-1

Camila Giorgi 100-1

Victoria Azarenka 125-1

Elise Mertens 150-1