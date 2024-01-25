A pair of underdogs square off when 15th-ranked Quinwen Zheng of China will face 93rd-ranked Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the semifinals on Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Yastremska, who is making her first appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal, is 10-2 all-time at the Australian Open. Zheng, who reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 2023, made it to the second round in each of the previous two Australian Opens. Yastremska advanced with a dominating 6-3, 6-4 win over Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals, while Zheng rallied for a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1 win over Russia's Anna Kalinskaya on Wednesday.

SportsLine's consensus odds list Zheng as the -225 favorite on the money line, while Yastremska is at +175. Zheng, 21, has won two career singles titles, and has been ranked as high as 13th overall. Yastremska, 23, has won three WTA and one WTA Challenger titles, but had not advanced past the fourth round in any Grand Slam event until this year.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 128-90-7 - up 69.25 units - since 2022.

Quinwen Zheng vs. Dayana Yastremska preview

Onorato knows that Yastremska has dominated the opposition in four of the past five rounds after being challenged in the three qualifying rounds. She rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the first round, before defeating Varvara Gracheva of France 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. She followed that up with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win over American Emma Navarro in Round 3. In the fourth round, she cruised to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.

Yastremska has fared well on all surfaces, but has the most success on the hard court. She is 10-1 on the hard court this year and 93-66 since 2016. For her career, she has compiled a 219-147 overall record (59.8%). Her only loss on the hard court in 2024 was in the first round at Brisbane, when she was defeated 6-0, 6-4 by Daria Saville of Australia. She is off to her best start to a season since going 43-19 in 2018.

Onorato also knows Qinwen Zheng has had a refuse-to-lose attitude so far. Like Yastremska, she has fared well on hard courts, compiling a 93-44 all-time record on the surface. She has been challenged just in three of her five matches, including the quarterfinal win. She barely held off countrywoman Yafan Wang in the third round, posting a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8) win.

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States also challenged her in the first round, as she posted a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win. Since 2018, Zheng has compiled a 183-78 all-time mark (70.1%). In a warm-up tournament, the last week of December and first part of January, she went 2-1, with her only loss to top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, 6-3. Last season, Zheng posted a 37-19 record, including a 23-11 mark on hard surfaces.

How to make Yastremska vs. Zheng picks

