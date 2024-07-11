A spot in the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final will be on the line on Friday when Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev square off in the first men's semifinal at the All England Club. Alcaraz, who is seeded No. 3, is coming off a four-set victory over American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Medvedev, the No. 5 seed, is in the semifinal after knocking off No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller. The winner of Friday's match will face either seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Novak Djokovic or Italian upstart Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's final.

Friday's match is set to get underway at 8:30 a.m. ET. Alcaraz is the clear -350 favorite (risk $350 to win $100) in the latest Alcaraz vs. Medvedev odds, while Medvedev is the +270 underdog. The over/under for total games is 39.5, with Alcaraz favored by 4.5 games. Before you make any Medvedev vs. Alcaraz picks or 2024 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the 2024 Wimbledon Alcaraz vs. Medvedev semifinal and has identified his best bets. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Why you should back Alcaraz

The 21-year-old from Spain has had the edge in the head-to-head series against Medvedev. Alcaraz has won four of the six -- and four of the last five -- career meetings between the two. That includes a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Medvedev in last year's Wimbledon semifinals.

In addition, Alcaraz's return of serve has been excellent over the fortnight at the All England Club. He ranks second among all players in first-serve return points won (129) and fourth in second-serve return points won (109). Buoyed by his return game, he has broken his opponents 30 times, which leads the field. You can see whom to pick here.

Why you should back Medvedev

The former U.S. Open champion has excelled in five-set matches recently. Medvedev has won five of the past six matches that have gone the distance, including the quarterfinal victory on Wednesday over Jannik Sinner. He hasn't lost a five-setter since falling to Sinner at the Australian Open in January.

In addition, Alcaraz has not been as dominant this year at Wimbledon as he was last year en route to winning the title. Last year, Alcaraz dropped just four sets over the course of the entire tournament. This year, he has already lost four sets at Wimbledon. You can see whom to pick here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon men's singles semifinals pick

Onorato has thoroughly studied Alcaraz vs. Medvedev and has locked in a confident best bet. He's sharing his pick and analysis only at SportsLine.

So where does all the betting value lie in the Medvedev vs. Alcaraz Wimbledon semifinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best bets, all from the tennis expert who is up 107.12 units since 2022, and find out.