After a thrilling run, the 2023 U.S. Open women's singles final is set. No. 6 seed Coco Gauff meets No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka for a grand slam title on Saturday afternoon. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET in Flushing Meadows. Each player is looking for their first U.S. Open title, and Gauff is seeking her first grand slam title overall. Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open earlier this season.

Sabalenka is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Gauff vs. Sabalenka odds, with Gauff getting -105 (risk $105 to win $100) as the underdog. The over/under for total games is 22.5, with Sabalenka favored by 1.5 games.

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka preview

Gauff has been the talk of the 2023 U.S. Open, reaching the final as the No. 6 seed. The 19-year-old American is seeking her first grand slam title, and she is a second-time grand slam finalist after falling just short at the 2022 French Open. She is the youngest American woman to appear in the U.S. Open final since Serena Williams in 1999 and the youngest woman to appear in multiple grand slam finals since Maria Sharapova. Gauff is also on the best run of her career, winning 11 straight matches and 17 of the last 18 contests. That includes straight-set wins over Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal and Karolina Muchova in the semifinal on Thursday. Gauff is 28-6 on hard courts in 2023, and she also holds a 3-2 lifetime edge against Sabalenka.

For Sabalenka, this has already been a successful tournament in that she will become the world No. 1 when the new rankings emerge next week. Sabalenka is 23-2 in grand slam matches this season, headlined by her first grand slam win at the Australian Open in January, and the 25-year-old already has 13 career singles titles. She was resilient in a three-set win over Madison Keys in the semifinal, dropping her first set of the tournament in the opening frame and breaking Keys while she was serving for the match in the second set. Sabalenka showed her prowess in becoming only the third woman in the Open Era to win a grand slam semifinal after losing the opening set at 6-0, and she also won the most recent head-to-head battle against Gauff at Indian Wells earlier this year. See who Onorato is backing right here.

