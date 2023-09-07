American Madison Keys finds herself one step away from a Grand Slam final when she takes on second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Thursday's U.S. Open women's semifinal singles match at 8:15 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. Keys is making her first U.S. Open semifinals appearance since 2018. She last reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event in 2022 at the Australian Open. Sabalenka has reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slam events this year, winning the Australian Open in January.

Sabalenka is listed as the -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100) on the money line, while Keys is at +210. The over/under for total games is 21.5. Sabalenka, who knocked Keys out of Wimbledon two months ago, is 2-1 all-time against the American.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet.

He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 (+69.25 units) since 2022.



Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys preview

Onorato knows that this may be Sabalenka's tournament to lose. She has been on fire and has not dropped a set through her first five matches in New York. She has won four of the 10 sets by a 6-1 margin. In Wednesday's quarterfinal, Sabalenka cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win over China's Qinwen Zheng, the 23rd-ranked player.

With Wednesday's win, Sabalenka moved to 49-10 on the year, including a 29-5 mark on hard surfaces. The 25-year-old, who turned pro in 2015, has compiled a 312-150 (67.5%) record since 2016. She is also an amazing 183-81 (69.3%) on hard surfaces in her career. Sabalenka has 13 career titles, including one Grand Slam crown.

Onorato also knows Keys is a dangerous foe. She is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Marketa Vondrousova. Like Sabalenka, she has been dominant this tournament, going three sets just once. That was a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the third round.

The 28-year-old has been playing professionally since February 2009, but this is just the sixth time she has reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam. She reached the finals of the U.S. Open in 2017, losing to Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-0. Keys reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in July. She has seven career singles titles, compiling a 361-205 (63.8%) record. See who Onorato is backing right here.

How to make Sabalenka vs. Keys picks





