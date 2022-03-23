The No. 1 women's tennis player in the world, Ashleigh Barty, made the surprising announcement that she is retiring from tennis at 25 on Tuesday night. The Australian tennis player made the announcement on social media, explaining she no longer has the "physical drive" and "emotional want" it takes to compete in high a high level of the sport.
The Instagram video was captioned, "Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis."
Barty's resume is impressive, even with fewer years on the court than most legends. She won major championships at Wimbledon in 2021 and the French Open in 2019, has 15 singles titles, has been the WTA's top-ranked player for 114 consecutive weeks and most recently won the Australian Open in January.
The tennis world reacted to the news with praise for her career and congratulations on the retirement. Here are some of the best tweets from around the sport:
Simona Halep said she will miss seeing Barty on tour, calling her "different and special."
Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022
Karolina Pliskova said Barty will be missed.
Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022
Barty is "showing [her] true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way," Petra Kvitova said in her post.
Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022
I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty
Tennis will definitely look a lot different now.
Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022
Many commented not only on Barty's career, but also how great she was to be around on the tour.
An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022
Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX
Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott called Barty a champion "in every sense of the word."
Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022
Elina Monfils has nothing but respect for Barty.
Nothing but RESPECT for you @ashbarty !!! All the best in your retirement and congratulations on your distinguished career ! pic.twitter.com/QUr77fPhYL— Elina Monfils (@ElinaSvitolina) March 23, 2022
Brand accounts also showed their love for Barty:
You did it your way, Ash 👋— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022
So proud of your accomplishments and how you have represented Australia on the world stage 💙 @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WgNbFsOgxO
You have done all of Australia proud 🙌— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, @ashbarty. #AusOpen 👉 https://t.co/Lie9dfG6Ea pic.twitter.com/i2MbldXADO
Our 2021 champion has announced her retirement from tennis 💚 💜— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 23, 2022
It's been a pleasure, @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/xcqn9fl2Il
Thank you, @ashbarty 👏 pic.twitter.com/sWNGYxXBmb— ITF (@ITFTennis) March 23, 2022
For every young girl that has looked up to you.— wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022
For every one of us that you've inspired.
For your love of the game.
Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439
Thank you for inspiring us all and good luck in the next chapter, @ashbarty.— Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) March 23, 2022
Always welcome at Tigerland 💛 pic.twitter.com/4aJFbQC6iX