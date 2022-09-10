A first-time Grand Slam champion and new world No. 1 will be crowned Sunday after Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud battle in the 2022 U.S. Open men's final in New York City. Alcaraz has soared up the rankings and comes in off an emotional victory against fan favorite Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz earned his share of new fans for his display of grit and skill in his five-set victory against the young American on Friday night. That match continued a string of marathon matches, but the 19-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of fatigue. Now the fourth-ranked teen faces Ruud, who will try to finish off his first Grand Slam title after losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

First serve on Arthur Ashe Court in New York City is set for 4 p.m. ET. Alcaraz is the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest 2022 U.S. Open men's final tennis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Ruud is a +175 underdog. The over/under for total games played in the Alcaraz vs. Ruud match is 39.5, and Alcaraz is favored by 3.5 games on the spread.

Alcaraz has been steadily climbing the ATP rankings since becoming the youngest men's singles player to qualify for the Australian Open draw at age 17 in 2021. He first cracked the top 100 in May of 2021 and entered the top 10 in April of this year. The 19-year-old has won five professional tournaments, including two Masters 1000 events. One was on the clay at the Madrid Open, and the other was the hard-court Miami Open, where he beat Ruud 7-5, 6-4.

The Spaniard leads the ATP Tour in victories this season, going 50-9, including 20-4 on hard courts. He is particularly effective on the baseline and can hit his powerful forehand for winners from anywhere on the court. He showed his pinpoint control Friday night against Tiafoe, painting the lines with shots the American was sure were going out. He had 78 winners and won 74% of his first serves (78 of 105) and 60% of his second (27 of 45). Alcaraz forces opponents back with his forehand and can catch them off guard with his disguised drop shots.

Ruud has had his most success on clay courts, with eight of his nine singles titles coming on that surface. But he is 17-5 on hard courts this season and will have the benefit of playing in a Grand Slam final previously. He also faces a foe who has played five sets in his past three matches in New York. The Norwegian has won consecutive matches against huge-serving opponents, so he will welcome the change of pace against the relatively weak-serving Spaniard.

Ruud's bread and butter is his cross-court forehand, which kept Khachanov off balance throughout Friday's match. Ruud seems to have regrouped since an early exit in Cincinnati, and he has played consistently well outside of grass courts. He reached the Canadian Open semifinals, won the Swiss Open and was excellent during the clay-court portion. In addition to the French Open final, he won the Geneva Open and was a semifinalist at the Italian Open. Ruud has won 84.5% of his service games on hard courts this season (219 of 259). See who Calvert is backing here.

