Two of the top three tennis players in the world meet when top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain takes on third-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia in Friday's 2023 U.S. Open men's semifinals at 7 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. Alcaraz breezed to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals. Medvedev also had little trouble defeating Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Alcaraz has defeated Medvedev twice so far this year, including 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 this past July in the semifinals at Wimbledon, as well as 6-3, 6-2 in the finals at Indian Wells in March.

Alcaraz is listed as the -425 favorite (risk $425 to win $100) on the money line, while Medvedev is at +290. The over/under for total games is 35.5. Alcaraz is the defending U.S. Open champion, having defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 in 2022.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet.

He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 (+69.25 units) since 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev preview

Onorato knows that the 20-year-old Alcaraz is the top player in the world for a reason. He has two Grand Slam championships in a calendar year with wins at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, and reached the semifinals of this year's French Open. Since 2020, Alcaraz has compiled a 41-8 record at Grand Slam events. He is 16-1 all-time at the U.S. Open.

Since turning pro in 2018, Alcaraz has already earned 12 career tournament championships. He has also been dominant on hard surfaces. He is 21-3 on the surface this year, and has a career 70-17 mark (80.5%) on it. Overall, he has won 79.9% of his matches, going 226-57.

Onorato also knows Medvedev is a dangerous opponent. He has yet to go five sets at the tournament, and has won all but two matches in straight sets. His biggest challenge so far was a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win over Alex De Minaur of Australia in the fourth round. He has reached the finals in four Grand Slam events, winning the 2021 U.S. Open.

Since turning pro in 2014, Medvedev has earned 20 career singles tournament titles, and has been ranked as high as No. 1 in February 2022. The 27-year-old has been hard to stop on hard surfaces, going 213-67 (76.1%) on the surface, including 32-5 (86.5%) this year. For his career, he has compiled a 478-191 (71.4%) mark. He has won five tournaments this year en route to a 54-11 (83.1%) record. See who Onorato is backing right here.

