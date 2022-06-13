The latest ATP rankings came out on Monday, and Daniil Medvedev has officially replaced Novak Djokovic as men's world No. 1. German star Alexander Zverev is at a career-high No. 2, while Djokovic has dropped to the No. 3 spot.

This is not Medvedev's first time at the top. He made history earlier this year when he briefly held the No. 1 spot, becoming the first player to do so in 18 years, other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray. Djokovick took back the top ranking after only three weeks, and is making history again.

This is the first time since 2003 that none of the sports' "Big Three" -- Djokovic, Nadal and Federer -- are in the top two spots. It's also the first time since October 2018 that Djokovic is not in one of the top two.

The Serbian star's case was not helped when he lost to Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open.

Medvedev's return to No. 1 is noteworthy for a another reason, too. His new ranking comes just two weeks before Wimbledon, a competition that Medvedev won't be able to participate in because of his nationality. In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in Wimbledon as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev has expressed his desire to compete, but he also said he accepts the situation. This will be an interesting year for the oldest tennis tournament in the world, as the ATP and WTA took away points from The Championships as a result of the ban. No. 2 Zverev is also not expected to compete due to a right ankle injury he suffered during the French Open.

Nadal, who just picked up his 14th Roland Garros title, is currently at No. 4 in the rankings. Meanwhile, Federer has unsurprisingly dropped to 68 as a result not playing since Wimbledon last year due to knee issues.