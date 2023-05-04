2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will have to step away from the tennis court for the foreseeable future. Raducanu will be out of action "for the next few months" after undergoing surgery on both of her wrists and one of her ankle.

As a result of the procedures, Raducanu will miss both the French Open and Wimbledon in 2023.

"It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues, so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you didn't know the facts," Raducanu wrote in a hand-written letter that she posted to her Instagram account.

Raducanu has dealt with several injuries over the past two years, including suffering an ankle injury at the 2023 Australian Open. She also was dealing with a recurring wrist injury that reappeared during the Miami Open back in March.

Th British tennis star last appeared on a tennis court in April when she lost in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open. As a result of her injuries affecting her performance, Raducanu dropped to No. 85 in the WTA rankings.

"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands," Raducanu added. "I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it, unfortunately it's not enough."

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open when she defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez. She also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021 before falling to Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 2023 French Open is slated to get underway on May 22 in Paris while Wimbledon starts on July 3 in London.