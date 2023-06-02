Rafael Nadal is missing the French Open for the first time since 2005, but there are still plenty of superstars putting on a show at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek is confidently working on defending her title. Meanwhile, on the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have a chance at meeting in the semi-final round.
Alcaraz entered this year's French Open as the No. 1 seed -- his first time as a No. 1 seed in a Grand Slam tournament. He recently replaced Djokovic as the No. 1 player in the world, and they both find themselves on the same side of the bracket. The last time they faced each other was when Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Madrid Open semifinals on May 7, 2022.
Djokovic and Nadal are currently tied for the most men's Grand Slam titles with 22 each. The Serbian star has a chance to earn his 23rd trophy in Paris.
Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, including last year. Earlier this month, the veteran announced he was pulling out of the tournament due to a lingering hip injury. In that announcement, he also said he expects to retire after the 2024 season. Nick Kyrgios will also skip this year's French Open due to the same knee injury that kept him out of the Australian Open in January.
The tournament saw a big upset when world No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild took down No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the first round. In the second round, Daniel Altmaier defeated No. 8 Jannik Sinner 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (9-7), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in a battle that lasted nearly five and a half hours.
On the women's side, the defending champion and world No. 1 Swiatek came in as the top seed. She suffered a leg injury two weeks ago during the third set of her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina in Rome. However, Swiatek took a few days off to recover and booked her ticket to Paris.
Last year was a breakout year for Swiatek as she won the US Open and the French Open. Before that, her only Grand Slam trophy had been in 2020 at Roland Garros. In 2022, she won 37 matches in a row.
Other top contenders for this year's tournament include Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion. American Jessica Pegula earned the No. 3 seed and will be on the hunt for her first ever Grand Slam title.
A notable absence on the women's side will be Paula Badosa, who suffered a stress fracture in her spine at the 2023 Italian Open earlier in May.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition at Roland Garros:
How to watch the 2023 French Open
Date: May 28-June 11
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Men's notable third-round matches
- No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov
- No. 3 Novak Djokovic def. No. 29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
- No. 4 Casper Ruud vs. Zhang Zhizhen
- No. 5. Stefano Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman
- No. 6 Holger Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri
- Lorenzo Sonego def. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
- No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo
- No 12 Frances Tiafoe vs. No. 22 Alexander Zverev
Women's notable third-round matches
- No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Wang Xinyu
- No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Kamilla Rakhimova, 6-2, 6-2
- No. 28 Elise Mertens def. No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 6-1, 6-3
- No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
- No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreeva
- No. 7 Ons Jabeur vs. Olga Danilovic
- No. 9 Daria Kasatkina def. Peyton Stearns, 6-0, 6-1
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. No. 24 Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
- Sloane Stephens def. Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
Men's seeds
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Daniil Medvedev
- Novak Djokovic
- Casper Ruud
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Holger Rune
- Andrey Rublev
- Jannik Sinner
- Taylor Fritz
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Karen Khachanov
- Frances Tiafoe
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Cameron Norrie
- Borna Coric
- Tommy Paul
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Alex de Minaur
- Roberto Bautista Agut
- Daniel Evans
- Jan-Lennard Struff
- Alexander Zverev
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Sebastian Korda
- Botic van de Zandschulp
- Denis Shapovalov
- Yoshihito Nishioka
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Ben Shelton
- Miomir Kecmanovic
- Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Women's Seeds
- Iga Swiatek
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Jessica Pegula
- Elena Rybakina
- Caroline Garcia
- Coco Gauff
- Ons Jabeur
- Maria Sakkara
- Daria Kasatkina
- Petra Kvitova
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Belinda Bencic
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Karolina Pliskova
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Victoria Azarenka
- Zheng Qinwen
- Madison Keys
- Donna Vekic
- Magda Linette
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Anastasia Potapova
- Angelina Kalinina
- Martina Trevisan
- Irina-Camelia Begu
- Elise Mertens
- Paula Badosa
- Zhang Shuai
- Sorana Cirstea
- Marie Bouzkova