Rafael Nadal is missing the French Open for the first time since 2005, but there are still plenty of superstars putting on a show at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek is confidently working on defending her title. Meanwhile, on the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have a chance at meeting in the semi-final round.

Alcaraz entered this year's French Open as the No. 1 seed -- his first time as a No. 1 seed in a Grand Slam tournament. He recently replaced Djokovic as the No. 1 player in the world, and they both find themselves on the same side of the bracket. The last time they faced each other was when Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Madrid Open semifinals on May 7, 2022.

Djokovic and Nadal are currently tied for the most men's Grand Slam titles with 22 each. The Serbian star has a chance to earn his 23rd trophy in Paris.

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, including last year. Earlier this month, the veteran announced he was pulling out of the tournament due to a lingering hip injury. In that announcement, he also said he expects to retire after the 2024 season. Nick Kyrgios will also skip this year's French Open due to the same knee injury that kept him out of the Australian Open in January.

The tournament saw a big upset when world No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild took down No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the first round. In the second round, Daniel Altmaier defeated No. 8 Jannik Sinner 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (9-7), 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in a battle that lasted nearly five and a half hours.

On the women's side, the defending champion and world No. 1 Swiatek came in as the top seed. She suffered a leg injury two weeks ago during the third set of her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina in Rome. However, Swiatek took a few days off to recover and booked her ticket to Paris.

Last year was a breakout year for Swiatek as she won the US Open and the French Open. Before that, her only Grand Slam trophy had been in 2020 at Roland Garros. In 2022, she won 37 matches in a row.

Other top contenders for this year's tournament include Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion. American Jessica Pegula earned the No. 3 seed and will be on the hunt for her first ever Grand Slam title.

A notable absence on the women's side will be Paula Badosa, who suffered a stress fracture in her spine at the 2023 Italian Open earlier in May.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition at Roland Garros:

How to watch the 2023 French Open

Date: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Men's notable third-round matches

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov

No. 3 Novak Djokovic def. No. 29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

No. 4 Casper Ruud vs. Zhang Zhizhen

No. 5. Stefano Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman

No. 6 Holger Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Lorenzo Sonego def. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo

No 12 Frances Tiafoe vs. No. 22 Alexander Zverev

Women's notable third-round matches

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Wang Xinyu

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Kamilla Rakhimova, 6-2, 6-2

No. 28 Elise Mertens def. No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreeva



No. 7 Ons Jabeur vs. Olga Danilovic

No. 9 Daria Kasatkina def. Peyton Stearns, 6-0, 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. No. 24 Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0



Sloane Stephens def. Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Men's seeds

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Felix Auger-Aliassime Karen Khachanov Frances Tiafoe Hubert Hurkacz Cameron Norrie Borna Coric Tommy Paul Lorenzo Musetti Alex de Minaur Roberto Bautista Agut Daniel Evans Jan-Lennard Struff Alexander Zverev Francisco Cerundolo Sebastian Korda Botic van de Zandschulp Denis Shapovalov Yoshihito Nishioka Grigor Dimitrov Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Ben Shelton Miomir Kecmanovic Bernabe Zapata Miralles

