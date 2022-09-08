World No. 1 Iga Swiatek seeks her third career appearance in a Grand Slam final when she takes on No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET in the women's semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The 21-year-old Swiatek also reached the semifinals in two of the previous three major tournaments this year, losing to Danielle Collins in the Australian Open and defeating Daria Kasatkina in the French Open before going on to beat Coco Gauff for her second career title at Roland Garros. Sabalenka is making her second straight appearance in the semis of this event after losing to Leylah Fernandez last year.

Swiatek is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Swiatek vs. Sabalenka odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Sabalenka is a +175 underdog. The over/under for total games is set at 21.5, with Swiatek favored by 3.5 games. Before making any Sabalenka vs. Swiatek picks or 2022 U.S. Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 - up 54.98 units - from January through July.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2022 odds and released his coveted best bet for the Swiatek vs. Sabalenka semifinal match. He's sharing his pick and analysis only at SportsLine.

Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka preview

Swiatek is having her best career showing at Flushing Meadows after failing to get past the fourth round in three previous appearances. The native of Poland posted her fourth straight-set victory of the tournament on Wednesday, defeating No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the quarterfinals. Swiatek lost her first career meeting with Sabalenka during round-robin play at the 2021 WTA Finals but has recorded three straight-set triumphs against the Belarusian this year.

Sabalenka is coming off a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) win against No. 22 seed Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday. The 24-year-old controlled the match from the start, winning the first four games and finishing the opening set in just 28 minutes. Sabalenka, who also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon last year, has struggled mightily against Swiatek in 2022. She lost 36 of the 48 games they've played in their three matches, winning three in a set just once. See who Onorato is backing right here.

How to make Swiatek vs. Sabalenka picks



In addition to his analysis, Onorato has released a best bet for this semifinal match. Be sure to see Onorato's pick and analysis before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks for Sabalenka vs. Swiatek.

Who wins Sabalenka vs. Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open? And what pick could lead to a huge return? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bet for Sabalenka vs. Swiatek, all from the tennis expert who knows the game from a player's perspective.