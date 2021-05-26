On Wednesday, Naomi Osaka announced on Twitter that she will not speak to the media at the French Open. She cited a lack of concern for mental health during the press conferences as a reason she is planning on not speaking after matches.

She wrote on Twitter:

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

She said she's seen first hand how press conferences can impact athletes and with her statement brings awareness to the issue, as well as mental health awareness as a whole.

The 23-year-old said, "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."

Osaka knows she will be fined, but hopes some of that money goes to mental health charity.

The French Open is scheduled to start Sunday, May 30 in Paris, where Osaka is ranked No. 2 in the world.