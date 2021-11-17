Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, 35, has not been seen or heard from since posting sexual assault allegations against the former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. She wrote online on Nov. 2 that the 75-year-old pressured her into sex. The post was quickly taken down by the country's internet censors.

Since her post, a growing number of athletes have voiced their concern for Peng's safety, as she has not been heard from at all.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is the latest to speak out. She headed to Twitter to comment on the censorship of the post, as well as the disappearance of Peng.

Osaka wrote:

"Censorship is never OK at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and OK. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."

Others from the tennis world have also spoken out on the situation, including the WTA.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King wrote, "Hoping that Peng Shuai is found safe and that her accusations are fully investigated."

Novak Djokovic said the situation was shocking to him.

Chris Evert tweeted, "I've known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated."

Here are some other responses:

Since Peng's post, references to the 35-year-old have been scrubbed from China's internet.