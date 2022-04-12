World No. 1 Novak Djokovic lost his opening match of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Djokovic fell to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is ranked No. 46 in the world.

Djokovic dropped the clay court match in three sets with a final score of 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-6. This marked Djokovic's first match since February and only his fourth of the year. Davidovich Fokina, 22-years-old, broke Djokovic's serve nine times.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star was forced to miss the Australian Open earlier this year as well as several events on the ATP Tour as a result of his being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne for the 2022 Australian Open, but was unceremoniously deported after a court unanimously upheld the Australian immigration minister's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa.

Rafael Nadal would go on to win the title and collect his 21st Grand Slam championship, breaking a tie with Djokovic (and Roger Federer) for the most men's Grand Slam titles of all-time.

Prior to the Monte Carlo Masters getting underway, Djokovic stated that he is looking to move on from what happened at the Australian Open.

"You have to deal with everything that probably has been dormant inside and is maybe waiting to come out," Djokovic said regarding the Australian Open. "I'm trying to deal with it on a daily basis or weekly basis, whatever. If something surfaces, I acknowledge it, but I move on."

Djokovic recently reclaimed his World No. 1 ranking after Daniil Medvedev lost to Gael Monfils in the second round at Indian Wells. Medvedev had reached World No. 1 after defeating Djokovic at the 2021 US Open.