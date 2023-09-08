Storylines abound when the men's singles semifinals of the 2023 U.S. Open arrive on Friday. On one side of the draw, two of the top three seeds meet when Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev. On the other, all-time great Novak Djokovic meets upstart American challenger Ben Shelton with a berth in the final on the line. The match will take place at Flushing Meadows in New York, with Shelton aiming to reach his first-ever grand slam final with a win and Djokovic appearing in his record-setting 47th grand slam semifinal match.

Novak Djokovic vs. Ben Shelton preview

Djokovic's pedigree is wildly impressive. The No. 2 seed has arguably the best profile of any men's player in history, headlined by 23 grand slam titles. Djokovic is a three-time winner at the U.S. Open, and he is 9-3 all-time in U.S. Open semifinal matches. He is also making his 47th grand slam semifinal appearance, surpassing Roger Federer for the all-time record, and Djokovic has a chance to reach the final in all four majors in the same year for the third time in his vaunted career. Recently, Djokovic has also been in top form, winning 23 of the last 24 matches overall and 30 consecutive matches against American foes. He has won four of the five matches in this tournament via straight sets, with Djokovic blasting through Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal while losing only nine games.

In opposition, Shelton has captivated audiences with his run. At the age of 20, he is the youngest American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 1992. Shelton is also a top-20 player in the world after this performance, and his arsenal is headlined by a wildly impressive serve that can level the playing field. Shelton produced a 138 MPH ace in the quarterfinal and touched 149 MPH twice on his serve during a fourth round win. He was impressive in knocking off Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal, and Shelton also topped a highly seeded player in Tommy Paul in the fourth round. See who Onorato is backing right here.

