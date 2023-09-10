The second and third-ranked players in the world meet when No. 2 Novak Djokovic battles No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's 2023 U.S. Open men's final at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. Djokovic advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over American Ben Shelton on Friday. Djokovic has dominated the tournament, winning all but one match in straight sets. Medvedev reached the final with a stunning 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic is listed as the -250 favorite on the money line, while Medvedev is at +190. Djokovic is looking to win his third Grand Slam of the year after reaching the final in all four events in 2023. The only loss so far came against Carlos Alcaraz 1-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at Wimbledon. Before making any Djokovic vs. Medvedev picks or 2023 U.S. Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet.

He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 (+69.25 units) since 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev preview

Onorato knows that the 36-year-old Djokovic is playing at the top of his game. With a win at the U.S. Open, he could return to the No. 1 ranking he first held in July 2011. Djokovic is looking to win his 96th career title, including his fourth U.S. Open crown. In all, he has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic's only real test in the tournament was a five-set win over Serbian Laslo Djere in the third round, when he posted a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory. Djokovic has dominated hard surfaces and is 26-1 on them this year. For the year, he has gone 44-5 (89.7%) overall, earning four tournament championships. Since turning pro in 2003, Djokovic has done nothing but win, and has compiled a career mark of 1,176-237 (83.2%).

Onorato also knows Medvedev is formidable and has been playing his best tennis of late. He has yet to go five sets at the tournament, and has won half of his matches in straight sets. His biggest challenge so far was having to come back from an early deficit to defeat Alex De Minaur of Australia 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. He has now reached the finals in five Grand Slam events, winning the 2021 U.S. Open.

Medvedev has had a lot of success since turning pro in 2014. He has won 20 career singles tournament titles and has been ranked as high as No. 1, attaining that honor in February of last year. Medvedev has won over 70% of his overall matches, compiling a 479-191 (71.5%). The 27-year-old has fared well on hard surfaces throughout his career, going 214-67 (76.2%) on the surface, including 33-5 (86.8%) this year. In 2023, he has already held the championship trophy in five events en route to a 55-11 (83.3%) record. See who Onorato is backing right here.

How to make Medvedev vs. Djokovic picks

