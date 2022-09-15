Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced that he will be retiring following the Laver Cup in London later this month. Upon hearing the news of Federer's upcoming retirement, the tennis world paid tribute to one of the best to ever pick up a racket.
"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," Federer wrote. "But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."
One of the most decorated players in the history of tennis, Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, which is third behind only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. In total, Federer was ranked No. 1 in the world for 310 weeks throughout his career. His 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1 is still a record.
Federer is beloved by fellow tennis players and fans all over the globe, and there was an outpouring of kind words and tributes when the legend announced that he was calling it a career.
Social media blew up with touching messages about Federer, and you can see some of the best below.
Dear Roger,my friend and rival.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022
I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.
It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻
(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022
What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 15, 2022
Xoxoxo https://t.co/2s1Aw5SpJ5
Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger ….— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022
😢😢❤️❤️🐐🐐 https://t.co/Je74AYtfuj— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) September 15, 2022
Roger,— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022
Where do we begin?
It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.
We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86
Thank you for all the memories, Roger 🧡 pic.twitter.com/PhJLUJUiuA— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 15, 2022
🥇 Gold in 2008. 🥈Silver in 2012.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 15, 2022
Roger Federer: Forever an Olympian. pic.twitter.com/SzwuYQDbhX
Tearing up just listening to this. We love you Roger 😢 https://t.co/n2YsJJkIfC— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 15, 2022
Thank you, Roger 💙 https://t.co/kkzaIrfGQi— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 15, 2022
🗣 BREAKING NEWS 🗣— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 15, 2022
Tennis icon @rogerfederer has officially announced his retirement after the @LaverCup. Congratulations on a historic career! 👏#RForever pic.twitter.com/gDmFMjFrnx
Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022
Federer has inspired many young tennis players, and now some of those young athletes are competing against him on the tour. His impact on tennis has been felt across the globe for the past two decades.