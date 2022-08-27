Serena and Venus Williams will compete together in the US Open women's doubles event, as they have accepted a main draw wildcard. It will mark the first time that the Williams sisters have competed together since a round of 16 loss at the French Open in 2018.

The Williams sisters have been enormously successful together, as they have 14 Grand Slam titles when playing alongside one another. Their last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2016, and they have never lost a Grand Slam doubles final together. Since Wimbledon, the 2018 French Open has been the only time the two have played with each other in doubles.

The Williams sisters competing in doubles adds a layer of intrigue to the US Open, as Serena Williams is planning to retire from tennis and has intimated that the US Open will mark her last tournament. While 40-year old Serena has signaled her retirement, 42-year old Venus has not despite the fact that she has only played sparingly over the past several years.

The US Open has been central to the two sisters' careers, as the pair won Grand Slam doubles at the tournament in 1999 before Serena earned her first of 23 major titles in the same event. The Williams sisters have two women's doubles championships at the US Open.

The doubles draw will begin Wednesday after both Serena and Venus Williams begin competition in singles. Serena' first round match will be on Monday against Danka Kovinic, while Venus' first match will be versus Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.