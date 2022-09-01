Serena and Venus Williams will make what may be their final run at winning a U.S. Open tennis doubles championship together when they take on Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in a first-round match on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Williams sisters last won a U.S. Open doubles title in 2009, and have not combined to win a doubles championship since the 2016 Wimbledon crown, their sixth in that event. When combining forces in doubles, the Williams have not been stopped. In 14 grand slam finals, they are 14-0.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Serena Williams-Venus Williams as the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while Linda Noskova-Lucie Hradecka is at +130. Noskova has won one ITF doubles title, while Hradecka has won two grand slam doubles titles, the last coming in the 2013 U.S. Open.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 -- up 54.98 units -- from January through July.

Serena Williams-Venus Williams vs. Linda Noskova-Lucie Hradecka preview

Onarato knows that whenever the Williams sisters team up, they are formidable. From 1999 to 2010, they combined to win 12 grand slam doubles titles. Of the 14 they've won overall, only four have gone to three sets. The last time was in 2003.

The sisters also have proven they can win on any surface. In fact, six of their doubles titles have come on grass, six on hard courts and two on clay. Venus has 22 doubles titles in her career, racking up a record of 185-37 (83.3 percent), while Serena has 23 doubles crowns and a 192-34 (85 percent) mark.

The tennis expert knows, however, their opponents can't be taken lightly. Hradecka, the 37-year-old veteran, has 26 career doubles titles, including a French Open and U.S. Open crown. She has registered a 614-282 (68.5 percent) mark since turning pro in 2004.

Noskova, meanwhile, is just 17 but has been climbing up the singles rankings and is listed at No. 87 as of Aug. 22. Her highest doubles ranking was 214 earlier this month, but she has continued to improve. Noskova has a 29-19 (60.4 percent) record in doubles. She won the 2021 French Open Junior Grand Slam singles championship.

