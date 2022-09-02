Serena Williams hopes to delay her retirement at least a few more days when she meets Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old superstar, who is expected to call it a career when her tournament ends, is seeking her seventh U.S. Open title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam championship as she is one behind Margaret Court on the all-time list. Williams posted an upset victory in the second round on Wednesday, defeating World No. 2 and second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2.

Williams is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Tomljanovic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tomljanovic is a +130 underdog. The over/under for total games is set at 21.5, with Williams favored by 2.5 games. Before you make any Williams vs. Kovinic picks or 2022 U.S. Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 - up 54.98 units - from January through July.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2022 odds and released his coveted best bet for the Williams vs. Tomljanovic third-round match. He's sharing his pick and analysis only at SportsLine.

Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Williams' triumph over Kontaveit was the 103rd of her career at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the most by any player since the venue opened in 1997. It also extended her all-time record to 367 victories in Grand Slam tournaments. Williams put her trademark power on display against Kontaveit, drilling serves at up to 119 miles per hour, and made some big baseline shots en route to improving to 42-0 lifetime over the first two rounds of the U.S. Open.

Williams will be playing for the first time against Tomljanovic, who rallied to defeat Evgeniya Rodina 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. The 29-year-old Croatian-Australian made seven consecutive first- or second-round exits in the U.S. Open before reaching the third round for the first time last year, when she lost in straight sets to Karolina Pliskova. Tomljanovic matched her career-best performance in a Grand Slam tournament in July as she reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where she fell to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in three sets. See who Onorato is backing right here.

How to make Williams vs. Tomljanovic picks



In addition to his analysis, Onorato has released a best bet for the third-round match. Be sure to see Onorato's pick and analysis before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks for Tomljanovic vs. Williams.

Who wins Williams vs. Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open? And what pick could lead to a huge return? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bet for Tomljanovic vs. Williams, all from the tennis expert who knows the game from a player's perspective.