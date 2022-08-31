Serena Williams attempts to extend her legendary career when she takes on World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday in the second-round of the 2022 U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows. Williams, who is expected to retire at the conclusion of the tournament, is seeking her seventh U.S. Open title and a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam championship as she trails Margaret Court by one on the all-time list. The 40-year-old began this year's event with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Danka Kovinic on Monday.

The estimated start time for Williams vs. Kontaveit is 7 p.m. ET. Kontaveit is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Kontaveit vs. Williams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Williams is a +190 underdog. The over/under for total games is set at 20.5, with Kontaveit favored by 3.5 games. Before you make any Williams vs. Kovinic picks or 2022 U.S. Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 - up 54.98 units - from January through July.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2022 odds and released his coveted best bet for the Williams vs. Kontaveit second-round match. He's sharing his pick and analysis only at SportsLine.

Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit preview

Williams' victory against Kovinic was the 102nd of her career at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the most by any player since the venue opened in 1997. It also was the superstar's 366th in a Grand Slam tournament, extending her all-time record. Williams recorded nine aces and 22 winners versus the native of Montenegro in a match that lasted 99 minutes. Arguably the greatest women's player ever to step on a tennis court, she never has been eliminated from the U.S. Open before the third round since making her debut in the tournament in 1998.

Williams will be playing her first career match against Kontaveit, who defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0 in the first round. The 26-year-old Estonian captured the final nine games of the match and won 85 percent of her first-serve points while being broken just once. The second-seeded Kontaveit has yet to win a major tournament, with her best showing being a quarterfinal appearance in the 2020 Australian Open, and has reached the fourth round of this tournament only twice in her seven prior outings. See who Onorato is backing right here.

How to make Williams vs. Kontaveit picks



In addition to his analysis, Onorato has released a best bet for the second-round match. Be sure to see Onorato's pick and analysis before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks for Kontaveit vs. Williams.

Who wins Williams vs. Kontaveit in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bet for Kontaveit vs. Williams, all from the tennis expert who knows the game from a player's perspective.