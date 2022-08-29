Serena Williams' glorious career appears to be coming to an end as the 40-year-old superstar is expected to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Open. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles, the most during the Open Era, and is one major championship behind Margaret Court on the all-time list. A six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, Williams begins her quest for one final crown when she faces Danka Kovinic on Monday in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic preview

Williams won her first U.S. Open title in 1999, a year after her debut in the tournament, as she defeated Martina Hingis in straight sets. She has reached the semifinals in each of her last 11 appearances at Flushing Meadows, winning four championships while losing in the final three times. Williams claimed her most recent U.S. Open title in 2014, when she defeated Caroline Wozniacki, and captured her last Grand Slam championship at the 2017 Australian Open.

The 27-year-old Kovinic will be facing the legendary Williams for the first time. The native of Montenegro has qualified for the main draw of the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year and fifth time in her career but failed to advance past the second round in her first four attempts. Kovinic has lost four straight matches since the 2022 French Open in May, when she won her first two outings before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the third round. See who Onorato is backing right here.

