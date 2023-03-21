Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced she is cancer-free after being diagnosed with breast cancer and throat cancer just three months ago.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Navratilova said that doctors had cleared her, though she will have to get some additional radiation. Navratilova, 66, knows she must keep a close eye on her health moving forward, but her prognosis is good.

"As far as they know, I'm cancer-free," Navratilova said. "I still need to deal with the right breast, probably have radiation, but that's a couple of weeks. That doesn't even count. That's more preventative than anything else. Should be good to go. It's like 99% solvable. I'm definitely not missing any of my check-ups. I'll be very diligent. The prognosis is excellent, but you never know."

Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node on her neck in November and was diagnosed with throat cancer. While running more tests, doctors also discovered that Navratilova had breast cancer.

After months of rigorous treatment, Navratilova returned to work for the Tennis Channel at the Miami Open. Navratilova conveyed an emotional message about her diagnosis on her first day back at work.

"It puts you face-to-face with your mortality, No. 1, because at the beginning, I wasn't sure if it was treatable, so that was hard," Navratilova said, per the Associated Press. "But once I got into the program, it was a little easier emotionally, but more difficult physically. ... But I'm still standing."

Throughout her tennis career, Navratilova won 19 Grand Slam singles titles and 31 Grand Slam doubles titles. In 2000, Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.