Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he's contemplating retirement, writing his "time in the sport may be over" in a column for The Sydney Morning Herald. Kyrgios added that he recently spoke with his agent about the possibility of his playing career coming to an end.

"The reality is, there is a part of me that knows my time in the sport may be over," Kyrgios wrote. "And I'm OK with that."

Kyrgios added he's "reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me."

"I could travel the world making really good money commentating on the sport, doing things like I am now with my talk show interviewing guys like Gordon Ramsay and Mike Tyson," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios didn't say he definitely plans to retire, but it's something that's on the table right now.

"I don't know when I will be back," Kyrgios wrote. "I'm hoping I can recover from the wrist injury that required surgery last year in time for Wimbledon and the US Open, but that's no guarantee.

"My body may never be the same again and injuries can take you down a different path than you imagined."

Kyrgios has had a very successful career that saw a career-high ranking of No. 13, which came on Oct. 24, 2016. The Australian native appeared in his first Grand Slam Final at Wimbledon in 2022, before falling at the hands of Novak Djokovic.

In 2023, Kyrgios was forced to have arthroscopic knee surgery after tearing his meniscus and also ended up tearing a ligament in his wrist. Kyrgios also suffered an ankle and foot injuries in 2023, the latter of which occurred during an alleged theft at his home.