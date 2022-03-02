Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina defeated Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open. The victory came just hours after Svitolina refused to face any Russians and called for Russian-born players to be barred from competing under the country's name.

Svitolina, 27, stated that she would withdraw from the tournament rather than face athletes from Russia or Belarus. The tennis governing bodies released a statement on Tuesday confirming Russian and Belarusian players would still be permitted to compete despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. So, Svitolina decided to go on with the match.

"Today it was a very special match for me," Svitolina said, according to the Associated Press. "I'm in a very sad mood, but I'm happy that I'm playing tennis here. I was focused. I was on a mission for my country. From the beginning, it was important to be ready for anything that comes my way."

Svitolina, currently ranked No. 15 in the world, will now face Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in the second round. The Ukrainian, who won the Monterrey Open in 2020, also said that all of her prize money will be going towards the Ukrainian army. The Monterrey Open offers $31,000 in prize money for the winner.

Before the match in the opening round, Svitolina expressed that she wants the tennis governing bodies to no longer allow players to identify with Russia or Belarus -- similar to what the International Olympic Committee has done in the last few Games.

"I believe the current situation requires a clear position from our organizations: ATP, WRA and ITF," Svitolina wrote on Monday. "As such, we — Ukrainian players — requested to ATP, WTA and IOC to accept Russian and Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems ... I do not blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible for the inaction of our motherland. Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential."