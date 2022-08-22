Alexander Zverev, who is the world's No. 2 ranked men's player, has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. Tournament organizers announced the news in a statement on Monday.

"Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex,!" US Open organizers said in a statement.

Zverev underwent surgery back in June to repair damaged ligaments in his right ankle. The 25-year-old star suffered the injury in the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal and was forced to retire from that pivotal match. He ended up tearing three lateral ligaments in his right ankle during the match and had to be rolled off the court in a wheelchair.

After missing Wimbledon in July, the German tennis star had previously stated that he expected to play for his home country in the Davis Cup in September. However, Zverev also believed that there was a chance that he could return sooner and compete at the US Open, which begins on Aug. 29 in New York.

Zverev reached the US Open final in 2020 before falling to Dominic Thiem. He also made it to the semifinals in the 2020 Australian Open and both the 2021 and 2022 installments of the French Open.