Nick Kyrgios had some complaints about the atmosphere during his second round match at the US Open in New York on Wednesday.

Kyrgios ended up defeating France's Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and will face American J.J. Wolf in the third round, but during the match the outspoken tennis star complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana coming from the crowd.

"People don't know that I'm a heavy asthmatic, so when I'm running side to side and struggling to breathe already, it's probably not something I want to be breathing in between points," Kyrgios said after the match.

Following Kyrgios' outburst, the umpire made an announcement telling fans that smoking isn't permitted near the court. According to the US Open, smoking is prohibited within the confines of the entire grounds at Flushing Meadows.

Kyrgios was also given a warning during the match for swearing at someone on his team that he believed wasn't supporting him enough. This was Kyrgios' first Grand Slam tournament since advancing to the Wimbledon final earlier this summer.

This is not the first time of late that Kyrgios has complained about what is happening in the crowd during a match. He accused a woman of having "700 drinks," and being "drunk out of her mind" during the 2022 Wimbledon final. That woman is now suing him for defamation.