The US Open women's semifinal match between No. 6 seed Coco Gauff No. 10 Karolina Muchova was interrupted during the second set due to a disruption in the crowd. The players left the court as security took care of the situation high up in the stands.

Climate change protesters were allegedly yelling "end fossil fuels" and security was called to the row where they were sitting. Most of the protesters left, but one of them refused to leave. The man glued his feet to the cement floor.

"There were three, two were removed. They quietly left without further protest," US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said on the ESPN broadcast. "When security got there, they found that one of the protesters had physically glued themselves, their bare feet, to the cement floor."

Gauff had already taken the first set, 6-4, and was up 1-0 in the second. Initially, Muchova sat down and asked for a trainer and a doctor. Gauff tried to stay active and practiced her serve.

Players were told they could leave, but Gauff's coaches told her to stay on the court.

"They said they're on the phone negotiating like it's a hostage situation," Gauff told her box.

A few minutes later, both players left the court.

About 10 NYPD officers surrounded the protester and escorted him out after about 40 minutes. Players were allowed back on the court and were given time to warm up again before resuming their competition.

"There is no doubt in a 24,000-seat stadium, hopefully people don't get ideas or continue," Allaster said. "We know in these large events environmental protesters use the platform."

Allaster said security and NYPD will work together to see what else can be done to prevent it in the future.