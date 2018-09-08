Serena Williams demands apology from US Open umpire after controversial penalty: 'I don't cheat'
Williams was livid after being penalized in a controversial second set
Serena Williams' US Open run for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam ended in controversy and boos from the crowd on Saturday in New York, with Williams falling to Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 following a controversial game penalty in the second set.
During that second set, Williams was warned because her coach was allegedly making hand signals, which results in code violation. Williams was upset by the violation, claiming that her coach was simply giving her a thumbs up and demanding an apology from chair umpire Carlos Ramos.
"You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life! I have a daughter and I stand for what's right for her," Williams told Ramos on the court. "I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose."
Williams remained upset and later smashed her racket on the court, which resulted in another violation -- this time resulting in a point penalty. This made the 36-year-old Williams even more upset, leading to her further chastising Ramos -- including calling him a "thief." Eventually, a full game penalty was leveled against Williams.
It wound up being an extremely costly ordeal for Williams, who was attempting to play herself back into the match. Shortly after the incident, she dropped the second set and Osaka took home her first Grand Slam title.
The match was followed by a very awkward and very surreal ceremony that featured both competitors looking solemn and upset. Williams attempted to downplay the controversy and console Osaka, who has long called Serena her idol, but the crowd booed in protest of the officiating during the match.
It's hard not to feel bad for the 20-year-old Osaka, who should have been basking in the glory of her first Grand Slam title. Instead, she had to deal with boos from the crowd during the ceremony as they protested the officiating. Osaka was clearly uncomfortable and a little unnerved with how things played out, which is a shame considering how well she played on Saturday.
-
Live updates: Osaka tops Serena in final
Osaka wins first Grand Slam title, while Serena has second runner-up finish of 2018
-
Serena's road to Grand Slam record
Williams has a chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturd...
-
Watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka
Osaka is vying for her first career major win
-
US Open: Djoker into final vs. Del Petro
Djokovic looks as dominant as ever, while an exhausting Open finally caught up with Nadal
-
Naomi Osaka is so happy to play Serena
Osaka is playing in her first career Grand Slam final against her idol
-
US Open: Serena advances to finals
Osaka is having an outstanding run, while Williams continues to amaze