Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an ankle injury that forced her to retire from the match..

WIlliam slipped on the grass during the sixth game of the opening set and quickly left the Centre Court in order to receive treatment. After about 10 minutes away, Williams returned but was clearly in pain with tears in her eyes as she attempted to serve. When she couldn't get her serve off, Williams retired from the match.

She waved to the crowd as she left the court.

Williams was not the only player to get injured at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

France's Adrian Mannarino was up 2-1 on Roger Federer when he hurt his knee, also by slipping on the grass. He retired from the match shortly thereafter.

This marked just the second time that Williams was forced to withdraw from a Grand Slam tournament due to injury. Williams strained her calf muscle just two games into her match with Virginia Ruano Pascual during Wimbledon back in 1998.

Williams currently has 23 Grand Slam titles and only needs one more to tie Margaret Court for the most all-time. Her last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2016.