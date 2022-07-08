Novak Djokovic hasn't lost at the All-England Club since being forced to retire in the 2017 Wimbledon quarterfinal. Now Djokovic will have the opportunity to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title after defeating No. 9-seeded Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in Friday's semifinal.

Djokovic is in a major final for the 32nd time in his career while also advancing to the Wimbledon final for the eighth time. He'll face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's Wimbledon final.

Djokovic now has 85 wins at Wimbledon over the course of his career. Those 85 victories are tied for the most wins that Djokovic has at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic also has 85 wins at the French Open.

Much like his quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner, Djokovic got off to a slow start as he dropped the first set 2-6. However, the 35-year old has really able to turn it on throughout the remainder of the match.

Following the opening set loss, Djokovic won 18 of the final 27 games en route to the four-set victory. After winning the second set 6-3, Djokovic started off the third set by taking five of the first six games and was playing with a ton of confidence. Norrie did win the seventh game of the third set to cut the deficit to 5-2, but Djokovic won the next game to take the set.

Djokovic and Norrie traded games throughout the fourth set as Norrie refused to go away. The British tennis star even clawed back to make it 5-4 in the fourth set before Djokovic secured the match victory in the ensuing game.

Djokovic is in pursuit of Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles as he'll go for his 21st Grand Slam tournament victory. Nadal won the Australian and French Open in 2022 to give him a two-title advantage over Djokovic. Nadal may have been competing for his 23rd Grand Slam title against Djokovic if he didn't have to withdraw from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury.