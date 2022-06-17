The red-hot Seattle Storm are looking to topple the first-place Connecticut Sun in a cross-conference battle Friday night as part of a three-game WNBA schedule. The Storm are on a four-game win streak behind Breanna Stewart, the league's top scorer at 22.3 points per game. WNBA legend Sue Bird, who announced Friday that this would be her last season, also plays a key role for the Storm. But the Sun went into Seattle and came away with a 93-86 victory, scoring 32 points in the fourth quarter, in their first meeting on June 5. The Storm vs. Sun game is at 7 p.m. ET, while the other two Friday matchups are at 8 p.m. ET – the Dallas Wings hosting the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream visiting the Chicago Sky.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Top WNBA picks today

One play that the experts love is the Dream vs. Sky matchup (See tickets at StubHub) going over the total of 155.5 points (-115) at Caesars. Chicago has scored more than 80 points in four straight games and averages 82.3 per contest this season, fourth-most in the WNBA. The Dream have averaged 90 in its past two games but allowed 195 (97.5 per contest) in losing both of them. Atlanta took a major hit with a minor foot injury to point guard Erica Wheeler, who was critical on the defensive end. She should return soon but won't be in the lineup Friday night.

The Dream were one of the league's best defensive teams with Wheeler, but it is allowing 13.6 points more per 100 possessions with her out. Connecticut shot 51.9 percent from the field and 53.8 from three-point range in its 105-92 victory against Atlanta on Wednesday. The Dream and Mercury combined for 104 points in the second half of a 90-88 Phoenix win last Friday. The Sky, meanwhile, are allowing more than 82 points per game over their past four.

