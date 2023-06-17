A pair of 2022 playoff teams will square off on Saturday as the Dallas Wings host the Seattle Storm on Paramount+. This is a 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup game, with Dallas entering in with a 5-5 record and Seattle sitting at 2-7. These teams last squared off on May 26 in which the Wings posted a 95-91 road victory, a game in which both teams set season-highs in points. You can stream this game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 8.5-point favorite in the latest Wings vs. Storm odds. The over/under for total points is 165. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

WNBA picks for Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings

Before you tune into Saturday's game, you need to see the Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm picks from SportsLine's WNBA insiders Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel. Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel went 996-685 on all women's college basketball picks over the last two seasons, putting them up 294 units since the start of the 2021-22 season. They also finished the 2022 WNBA regular season with a 54-44 mark. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

For Storm vs. Wings, Wetzel and Barzilai are backing Seattle to cover the spread as an 8.5-point underdog. The Storm might be tied for the worst record in the WNBA, but they sprung a big upset against Phoenix in an 83-69 win earlier this week. They took control by outscoring the Mercury in each of the first three quarters, shooting 40% from 3-point range in the win.

Seattle has already pushed Dallas once this season, losing by four points in their meeting at the end of May. The Storm outscored the Wings by seven points in the fourth quarter and trailed by just two points in the final minute during a season-best scoring output. They have covered the spread in three of their last five games, adding to a league-wide trend that has seen underdogs cover at a 37-22 clip.

