We are now less than a week away from the start of the 2023 WNBA season, which will tip-off on Friday, May 19 with a four-game opening night that features the new-look New York Liberty against the Washington Mystics and Brittney Griner's return to action when the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks.

Ahead of all the action, it's time to take a look at where each team stands. There is a clear top two of the Las Vegas Aces and Liberty, who together boast an almost unfair conglomeration of talent. Behind them, the Mystics, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings seem to be shaping up as playoff teams. After that, there looks to be a lot of parity.

Without further ado, here are CBS Sports' first power rankings for 2023.

1. Las Vegas Aces -- Last season: Champions

After years of knocking at the door, the Aces finally broke through and won their first championship in franchise history last season. Then, they went and strengthened their squad in the winter by signing two-time MVP Candace Parker to form a true superteam. As a result, they've more than earned the top spot heading into the 2023 campaign and will have a strong chance to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

2. New York Liberty -- Last season: First-round exit

No team has ever had an offseason like the Liberty just had. In the span of a few weeks, they added Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot – two of the last five MVPs and the active assists leader – to a team that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, Marine Johannes and plenty of depth. It may take this brand new superteam some time to gel, but the talent they've amassed will be too much for most opponents.

3. Washington Mystics -- Last season: First-round exit

If any team is going to upset the pre-ordained Finals showdown between the Aces and Liberty, it figures to be the Mystics. They went 22-14 last season despite Elena Delle Donne missing a third of the season to manage her back injury. She's now back to 100 percent, the majority of last season's core has returned and Brittney Sykes, Kristi Toliver and Amanda Zahui B. arrived in the winter. This team should be the best of the rest.

4. Connecticut Sun -- Last season: Lost in Finals

A loss in the Finals for the second time in four seasons signaled the end of an era in Connecticut, as Curt Miller departed for Los Angeles and Jonquel Jones forced a trade to New York. While the Sun don't project to be a title contender this season, they should still be a formidable playoff team with Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones still leading the way. The addition of Tiffany Hayes is also one of the most overlooked offseason moves and will give them a perimeter scorer they've been missing in recent seasons.

5. Dallas Wings -- Last season: First-round exit

Despite getting their first playoff win since 2009 last season, the Wings made significant changes in the winter. Out went Allisha Gray, Marina Mabrey, Kayla Thornton, Isabelle Harrison, Tyasha Harris and head coach Vickie Johnson. In came Natasha Howard, Diamond DeShields, Crystal Dangerfield, four first-round picks, including Maddy Siegrist, and new head coach Latricia Trammell. Their goal is to win a playoff series this season, and they just might do so if Trammell can get this group to play defense.

6. Phoenix Mercury -- Last season: First-round exit

No team had a more unfortunate 2022 season than the Mercury, who were without Brittney Griner due to her wrongful detainment in Russia on drug charges, and lost numerous players to injury. Griner is now back and ready to play, and so too is Diana Taurasi, who re-signed in the offseason. Skylar Diggins-Smith's status is up in the air due to her pregnancy, but they've added Moriah Jefferson to run the point until she returns. If they can stay healthy this season, they should be a playoff team.

7. Chicago Sky -- Last season: Lost in semifinals

The Sky's season came to an end in devastating fashion with a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 5 of the semifinals against the Sun, which turned out to be the final game for most of the core from their 2021 title team. This season's team will look completely different, but they still hope to compete for a playoff spot with the additions of Marina Mabrey, Isabelle Harrison and Courtney Williams, among others. They may ultimately qualify for the postseason, but whether that's the right long-term strategy remains to be seen.

8. Minnesota Lynx -- Last season: Missed playoffs

The Lynx missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2010 and also bid farewell to Sylvia Fowles, who retired following a brilliant career. Now, Cheryl Reeve and Co. will begin a rebuild in earnest, and they'll do so around Napheesa Collier (back to 100% and ready to go after barely playing last season while recovering from her pregnancy) and No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller. Sneaking into the playoffs is a possibility, but it might be best for their long-term future if they end up in the lottery again.

9. Los Angeles Sparks -- Last season: Missed playoffs

After missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since their first two seasons of existence in 1997 and 1998, the Sparks made some big changes, both on and off the court. Perhaps the biggest was hiring new head coach Curt Miller, who took the Sun to the Finals last season and built a winning culture in Connecticut. Miller is the best coach they've had in many years, and along with veteran additions such as Jasmine Thomas and Azura Stevens may be enough to get L.A. back into the playoff mix.

10. Atlanta Dream -- Last season: Missed playoffs

Though the Dream ended up missing the playoffs, the 2022 season was a successful one for new head coach Tanisha Wright. In reigning Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard, No. 6 overall pick Haley Jones and former lottery picks Aari McDonald and AD Durr, the Dream have a fascinating young core. Add in Allisha Gray, who arrived in an offseason trade and veteran big Cheyenne Parker, and the Dream just might have enough to be playoff bound. Regardless, this is a team on the rise.

11. Seattle Storm -- Last season: Lost in semifinals

Few teams underwent as much change in the winter as the Storm, who lost franchise legends Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. There's no replacing players of that magnitude and talent; as a result the Storm's days as a contender are absolutely over, and their streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances could be as well. Jewell Loyd is going to have to carry a heavy offensive burden and Ezi Magbegor will have to do the same on the other side of the ball.

12. Indiana Fever -- Last season: Missed playoffs

The Fever finally had the ping pong balls bounce their way, and won the No. 1 overall pick in the lottery for the first time in franchise history, which they used to draft Aliyah Boston. She has all the tools to become a foundational player, and the Fever finally have an interesting young core with her, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith. They're still going to be near the bottom of the standings this season, but they shouldn't be a laughingstock anymore.