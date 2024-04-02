The 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament is coming down the home stretch after Iowa, South Carolina, Connecticut, and North Carolina State advanced to the Final Four. As a result, ticket prices are at all-time highs as the NCAA Tournament winds down.

According to TickPick, the 2024 Final Four is the most expensive NCAA women's Final Four in history with an average purchase price of $532. It's an 82% increase over the 2023 women's Final Four ticket prices, which averaged $291.

Before this year's tournament started, the "get-in" price for the NCAA women's Final Four was $205. However, following Iowa reaching the Final Four, that price rose to $692, which was a 237% increase. The current "get-in" price is $582 -- 546% more expensive than the "get-in" price for the 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four.

According to TickPick, the most expensive ticket purchase was a set of four tickets in Section 107, Row 14 for a price of $4,227 per ticket for a grand total of $16,908.

On the other hand, Vivid Seats has seen their website traffic go up 160% following the Hawkeyes advancing to the Final Four. The average listed ticket price for their game went up 19% overnight.

Vivid Seats is projecting the crowd breakdown being 44% Iowa fans, 32% South Carolina fans, 16% UConn fans, and 8% NC State fans. The ticket service also estimates that fans of Iowa and UConn will travel at least 360 miles to see their respective teams play.

No. 1 seed South Carolina will take on No. 3 seed NC State, while No. 1 seed Iowa will face No. 3 seed UConn on Friday for the right to play in Sunday's national title game.