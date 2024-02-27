The 2023-24 regular season is almost over, but things are not slowing down in the women's college basketball world. We saw plenty of upsets this week -- two of them courtesy of Duke -- and also new records set.

While Iowa's Caitlin Clark is just 51 points away from becoming the NCAA's overall leading scorer, she is not the only one making moves. Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair is now No. 5 on the NCAA women's scoring list after passing Brittney Griner's 3,282 career points.

Meanwhile, JuJu Watkins continues to establish herself as of the best players in USC history as she's up to 12 games with at least 30 points in her freshman season. She is officially the program's top scoring freshman with 705 points. Watkins is arguably the nation's top freshman in what's proved to be a transcendent class, and the same can be said about Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, who gave us our Bucket of the Week.

Here are some of the top moments from the past week, as well as some of the main storylines and games to watch over the coming days:

Bucket of the Week: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hidalgo is the third-leading scorer in the nation with just under 24 points per game. The freshman is quick, dynamic and makes buckets like this look extremely smooth and easy. This was part of Notre Dame's 79-55 win over Boston College on Sunday.

Assist of the Week: Reigan Richardson, Duke

The Blue Devils aren't ranked, but they are definitely causing havoc for AP Top 25 teams. After taking down No. 17 Syracuse on Thursday, Duke pulled off a 69-58 upset against No. 6 NC State on Sunday. Kara Lawson's team led the entire 40 minutes while holding the Wolfpack to just 33% shooting from the field.

Taina Mair, Richardson and Kennedy Brown each had double-figure scoring games for the winning team. Richardson also dished out this incredible bounce pass to Brown between two defenders.

Stop of the Week: Aijha Blackwell, Baylor

The final few minutes between Baylor and West Virginia almost made this our Game of the Week. The Mountaineers had a one-point lead until Baylor's Jada Walker got a steal with four seconds remaining. However, she got hurt and Jana Van Gytenbeek took her place at the free throw line. She gave the Bears a 66-65 advantage, but the Mountaineers still had a chance to get the game-winner.

West Virginia's Jordan Harrison was on a mission, but Baylor turned up the heat defensively. While it was not officially counted as a block, Blackwell came in clutch and appeared to have deflected Harrison's layup attempt.

Game of the Week: USC vs Colorado

USC came out victorious, 87-81, in a game in which both teams shot over 56% from the field with a combined 20 3-pointers. This was a revenge game as the Buffaloes beat the Trojans, 63-59, on Jan. 21.

There was no shortage of scoring from both sides, but the game once again belonged to USC freshman JuJu Watkins. She scored 42 points, the most ever by a USC player -- male or female -- at the Galen Center. Through the entire battle, Watkins went a perfect 18-for-18 from the free throw line, which also set a USC single-game record.

The game was very tight after halftime, but the Trojans took control in the fourth quarter -- particularly Watkins, who tallied 14 points in the final 10 minutes.

It was an interesting strategic matchup as Colorado employed a more team-oriented offensive approach while USC only had four players score. Watkins led USC, and McKenzie Forbes followed with 24 points, Kayla Padilla with 12 points and Kaitlyn Davis had nine. Meanwhile, Colorado shared the wealth with eight players scoring, five of them in double figures.

Caitlin Clark on track to break overall NCAA scoring record

The Iowa star already passed Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record, but now she is just 51 points away from the overall record of 3,667 points set by LSU's Pete Maravich. On Sunday against Illinois, Clark recorded 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her 16th career triple-double. She is projected to pass Maravich on March 3 against Ohio State.

Dyaisha Fair climbing scoring leaderboard

Caitlin Clark is not the only women's college basketball player making history this season. Fair passed Brittney Griner on the all-time scoring list and now sits at No. 5 with 3,302 career points. The Syracuse guard tallied 23 points during the Orange's 63-53 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Games to watch

(all times Eastern)

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 20 Oklahoma | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

The Sooners claimed a 91-87 win in Austin on Jan. 24 despite Texas freshman Madison Booker registering a career-high 29 points. That was part of a nine-game winning streak from Oklahoma. The Sooners are currently the top team in the Big 12, with Texas right behind them. For the first time since the 2001-02 season, the Sooners have won at least 14 Big 12 games in back-to-back seasons. While Oklahoma will have home court advantage, the Longhorns won't be easy to beat a second time, especially since Booker has been heating up and getting more comfortable in her role as a distributor.

No. 19 Syracuse vs. No. 12 NC State | Thursday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. | ACC Network

The Orange have been struggling offensively, which was very visible in its shocking 58-45 loss to Duke on Thursday, when it shot an ugly 25% from the field. Syracuse bounced back with a win against Pittsburgh despite shooting 32.8%. That win helped Syracuse match a program-best 23 regular-season wins and 13 wins in conference play. A win against NC State would make this Syracuse's best season ever. The Wolfpack started the season 14-0, but Wes Moore's team been shaky lately. It took overtime for NC State to beat Georgia Tech on Feb. 18, then it lost to North Carolina on Thursday and Duke on Sunday.

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Notre Dame | Thursday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Virginia Tech has only beaten Notre Dame twice since 2001, but it's hard to predict the outcome for this one because the Hokies are coming in hot. They are at the top of the ACC and are riding a 10-game winning streak. The Fighting Irish have been a bit inconsistent, but they've still managed ways to win some big games. They are led by one of the top players in the nation in freshman Hannah Hidalgo.

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 11 Oregon State | Thursday, Feb. 29, 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

The Cardinal beat Oregon State 65-56 at Maples Pavilion on Jan. 21, but this time the Beavers will have home court advantage, and they've only lost one game in their arena this season. Oregon State has also been able to beat some of the best teams in the nation, including UCLA, Colorado and Utah. Stanford already claimed at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title after a win over Arizona State on Sunday.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa | Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. | Fox

The Buckeyes are the top team in the Big Ten and are currently on a 14-game winning streak. One of those wins was a 100-92 victory over Iowa on Jan. 21. The Hawkeyes will be looking for revenge at home, but they'll need to find their rhythm again as they have gone 2-2 in their last four games. Other than playing at home, Iowa will have an extra edge as Caitlin Clark will likely be playing to snap Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record of 3,667 points. When she passed Kelsey Plum's women's scoring record, Clark fed off that energy and went for a personal-best 49-points.

No. 22 Louisville vs. No. 17 Notre Dame | Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. | ESPN

Louisville has not won two consecutive games since January, and this late in the regular season the Cardinals have to stay focused if they want to have a good spot in the ACC standings. They suffered a 73-68 loss to an unranked Virginia team Sunday, and will be looking to bounce back this week against Florida State and Notre Dame, two teams that also have 11-5 conference records. Louisville beat Notre Dame 73-66 at KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 8, so the Fighting Irish will be trying to split the series with a win at home.