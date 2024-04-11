The University of Iowa will retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 in honor of her record-breaking career. Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz announced the news Wednesday during a ceremony to celebrate the Hawkeyes' run to the national championship game in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

"Today I want to add just one more [honor]," Goetz said. "With almost as much certain as Caitlin's shot from the logo would drop though the net to the roar of this excited Carver crowd, we always knew your jersey would be hanging in the rafters one day. ... It's a privilege for me to now make that official. You will be the last to wear No. 22."

Clark and Co. were back at Carver-Hawkeye Arena one last time Wednesday to reminisce on another successful season. Though the Hawkeyes ultimately fell to South Carolina in the national championship game last week, they won a program-record 34 games and lifted the Big Ten Conference Tournament trophy for the third year in a row.

"It's super incredible. Something I'm very thankful for," Clark said. "Obviously I've had some amazing teammates over the course of my four years here. There's been a lot really good 22s that have come before me and played for this program, whether it was Kathleen Doyle or Sam Logic. That number holds a lot of weight far beyond my name and I guess I'm just really grateful, and it will be a special day when it happens."

Clark will join Megan Gustafson and Michelle Edwards as the only players in Iowa women's basketball history to have their number retired.

While Clark could have used her COVID eligibility extension to return to school next season, she announced in February she would declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever, where she'll team up with reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.