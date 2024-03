The brackets have been revealed for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, and the action is officially underway with the First Four games on the men's side. From there, it's a three-week dash to the Final Four, which is set for April 5 and 7 on the women's side and April 6 and 8 on the men's.

A total of 22 schools received a bid to both tournaments, including both defending national champions, UConn (men) and LSU (women). The SEC led the way with five schools, while the Missouri Valley, Summit League and West Coast Conference each had a lone representative. Here are a few more interesting notes regarding the dual participants:

UConn (men No. 1, women No. 3) has the lowest combined seed number of four and is the only school to earn at least a top-three seed in both tournaments.

South Dakota (men No. 15, women No. 12) has the highest combined seed number of 27 and is one of only two schools, along with Drake, to be a double-digit seed in both tournaments.

Michigan State (men No. 9, women No. 9) is the only school to receive the same seed in both tournaments.

Nebraska (men No. 8, women No. 6) and Texas A&M (Men No. 9, Women No. 11) will face each other in the first round of both tournaments.

As March Madness officially gets underway, here's a look at the schools taking part in both tournaments and their first-round matchups. Additionally, here's the full TV schedule for the men's and women's tournaments.

Note: All times Eastern

Alabama (SEC)

Men: No. 4 in West

First round opponent: No. 13 Charleston, Friday, 7:35 p.m. -- truTV

Women: No. 8 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 9 Florida State, Friday, 5:30 p.m. -- ESPN2

Arizona (Pac-12)

Men: No. 2 in West

First round opponent: No. 15 Long Beach State, Thursday, 2 p.m. -- TBS

Women: No. 11 in First Four/Portland 3

First Four opponent: No. 11 Auburn, Thursday, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2

Auburn (SEC)

Men: No. 4 in East

First round opponent: No. 13 Yale, Friday, 4:15 p.m. -- TBS

Women: No. 11 First Four/Portland 3

First Four opponent: No. 11 Arizona, Thursday, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2

Baylor (Big 12)

Men: No. 3 in West

First round opponent: No. 14 Colgate, Friday, 12:40 p.m. -- truTV

Women: No. 5 in Portland 3

First round opponent: No. 12 Vanderbilt/Columbia, Friday, 6 p.m. -- ESPNU

Colorado (Pac-12)

Men: No. 10 in First Four/South

First Four opponent: No. 10 Boise State, Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. -- truTV

Women: No. 5 in Albany 2

First round opponent: No. 12 Drake, Friday, 7 p.m. -- ESPNEWS

Creighton (Big East)

Men: No. 3 in Midwest

First round opponent: No. 14 Akron, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. -- TNT

Women: No. 7 in Albany 2

First round opponent: No. 10 UNLV, Saturday, 7 p.m. -- ESPNEWS

Drake (MVC)

Men: No. 10 in East

First round opponent: No. 7 Washington State, Thursday, 10:05 p.m. -- truTV

Women: No. 12 in Albany 2

First round opponent: No. 5 Colorado, Friday, 7 p.m. -- ESPNEWS

Duke (ACC)

Men: No. 4 in South

First round opponent: No. 13 Vermont, Thursday, 7:10 p.m. -- CBS

Women: No. 7 in Portland 3

First round opponent: No. 10 Richmond, Friday, 2:30 p.m. -- ESPNEWS

Gonzaga (WCC)

Men: No. 5 in Midwest

First round opponent: No. 12 McNeese State, Thursday, 7:25 p.m. -- TBS

Women: No. 4 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 13 UC Irvine, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN2

Iowa State (Big 12)

Men: No. 2 in East

First round opponent: No. 15 South Dakota State, Thursday, 7:35 p.m. -- truTV

Women: No. 7 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 10 Maryland, Friday, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN2

Kansas (Big 12)

Men: No. 4 in Midwest

First round opponent: No. 13 Samford, Thursday, 9:55 p.m. -- TBS

Women: No. 8 in Portland 3

First round opponent: No. 9 Michigan, Saturday, 2 p.m. -- ESPNEWS

Marquette (Big East)

Men: No. 2 in South

First round opponent: No. 15 Western Kentucky, Friday, 2 p.m. -- TBS

Women: No. 10 in Albany 1

First round opponent: No. 7 Ole Miss, Saturday, 4:45 p.m. -- ESPNEWS

Michigan State (Big Ten)

Men: No. 9 in West

First round opponent: No. 8 Mississippi State, Thursday, 12:15 p.m. -- CBS

Women: No. 9 in Albany 1

First round opponent: No. 8 North Carolina, Friday, 11:30 a.m. -- ESPN2

Nebraska (Big Ten)

Men: No. 8 in South

First round opponent: No. 9 Texas A&M, Friday, 6:50 p.m. -- TNT

Women: No. 6 in Albany 1

First round opponent: No. 11 Texas A&M, Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- ESPNU

North Carolina (ACC)

Men: No. 1 in West

First round opponent: No. 16 Howard/Wagner, TBA -- TBA

Women: No. 8 in Albany 1

First round opponent: No. 9 Michigan State, Friday, 11:30 a.m. -- ESPN2

NC State (ACC)

Men: No. 11 in South

First round opponent: No. 6 Texas Tech, Thursday, 9:40 p.m. -- CBS

Women: No. 3 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 14 Chattanooga, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. -- ESPNU

South Carolina (SEC)

Men: No. 6 in Midwest

First round opponent: No. 11 Oregon, Thursday, 4 p.m. -- TNT

Women: No. 1 in Albany 1

First round opponent: No. 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian, Friday, 2 p.m. -- ESPN

South Dakota State (Summit League)

Men: No. 15 in East

First round opponent: No. 2 Iowa State, Thursday, 7:35 p.m. -- truTV

Women: No. 12 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 5 Utah, Saturday, 10 p.m. -- ESPNU

Tennessee (SEC)

Men: No. 2 in Midwest

First round opponent: No. 15 St. Peter's, Thursday, 9:20 p.m. -- TNT

Women: No. 6 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 11 Green Bay, Saturday, noon -- ESPN

Texas (Big 12)

Men: No. 7 in MIdwest

First round opponent: No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State, TBA -- TBA

Women: No. 1 in Portland 4

First round opponent: No. 16 Drexel, Friday, 3 p.m. -- ESPNU

Texas A&M (SEC)

Men: No. 9 in South

First round opponent: No. 8 Nebraska, Friday, 6:50 p.m. -- TNT

Women: No. 11 in Albany 1

First round opponent: No. 6 Nebraska, Friday, 10:30 p.m. -- ESPNU

UConn (Big East)

Men: No. 1 in East

First round opponent: No. 16 Stetson, Friday, 2:45 p.m. -- CBS

Women: No. 3 in Portland 3