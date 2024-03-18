Shortly after learning his team's NCAA Women's Tournament fate, West Virginia women's basketball coach Mark Kellogg called out one of the sport's most dominant stars. After West Virginia was placed in the same region as No. 1 seed Iowa, Kellogg placed a target on the back of Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark.

"I already told them, 'Let's win one and let's send Caitlin Clark packing,'" Kellogg said during a Selection Sunday party.

Both Iowa and West Virginia have been placed in the Albany 2 bracket for the NCAA Tournament, which gets underway later this week.

While Kellogg may have set his sights on Clark, the Hawkeyes and Mountaineers aren't guaranteed to meet. West Virginia, who earned a No. 8 seed on Selection Sunday, needs to defeat No. 9 seed Princeton in the opening round, while Iowa will need to beat the winner of a play-in game between Holy Cross and Tennessee-Martin.

Iowa is fresh off of winning the Big Ten Tournament last week as they defeated Nebraska to clinch that crown. The Hawkeyes capped off the season with a 29-4 (15-3 Big Ten) record on the season.

"Let's go dancing!!" Kellogg wrote on X. "Proud of our team…they've earned the opportunity to represent in the NCAA Tournament! Let's do this Mountaineers!!"

Clark has certainly had an incredible season to say the least. She set the record as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, while also leading the country in scoring (31.9 points). Clark is slated to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft and will likely be the top pick.

Clark is looking to end her collegiate career with a national title. The Hawkeyes star fell just short of that accomplishment a season ago as Iowa lost to LSU in the National Championship game.