South Carolina and UCLA defended their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, but almost everybody else is seeing some movement. It's still only November, but the 2023-24 season has already been one to remember for the city of Los Angeles.

No. 2 UCLA beat UConn for the first time in program history on Friday behind a career-best performance by sophomore guard Kiki Rice that included 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Meanwhile, USC is shining bright with freshman star JuJu Watkins, who has already put up three 30-point games -- tying a USC freshman record set by Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee. The Trojans moved up two spots to No. 6 this week, which is their best ranking since 1994.

Speaking of the West Coast, Stanford moved up to No. 3 after a 100-88 victory over a ranked Florida State team. Five Pac-12 teams are currently ranked: UCLA, Stanford, USC, Colorado and Utah.

But things are also looking good on the opposite side of the country. Dawn Staley's South Carolina team keeps taking care of business and blowing out every opponent. The Gamecocks have already reached the 100-point mark four times this season. Their latest result was a 101-19 win over MVSU -- the fewest points ever allowed for an opponent in South Carolina history.

North Carolina State started the season unranked, but three weeks in the Wolfpack have earned a spot in the top 5 following a 78-60 win over then-No. 2 Colorado on Saturday. That was their second win over a ranked opponent this season, as they also took down UConn on Nov. 12.

Iowa is No. 4 after getting revenge against Kansas State. The Hawkeyes won the Women's Gulf Coast Showcase with a 77-70 win against the Wildcats -- a team that had upset them earlier this month. Per usual, Caitlin Clark led the Iowa offense with 32 points. That was her 40th 30-point game, tying an NCAA record.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina (36) 5-0 900 1 2 UCLA 6-0 855 2 3 Stanford 7-0 803 4 4 Iowa 7-1 745 5 5 North Carolina State 7-0 740 10 6 USC 5-0 643 8 7 LSU 7-1 625 7 7 Colorado 6-1 625 3 9 Virginia Tech 5-1 585 9 10 Texas 7-0 560 12 11 UConn 4-2 541 6 12 Utah 5-1 517 10 13 Baylor 5-0 495 14 14 Kansas State 6-1 413 16 15 Florida State 5-1 409 13 16 Ohio State 5-1 406 15 17 Indiana 5-1 372 21 18 Notre Dame 5-1 367 17 19 Ole Miss 6-1 192 24 20 Tennessee 4-2 186 19 21 Mississippi State 8-0 181 25 22 Louisville 6-1 155 20 23 Marquette 6-0 76 NR 24 North Carolina 5-2 64 18 25 Princeton 4-2 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington St 55, Creighton 44, Oklahoma 20, Penn St. 16, Florida Gulf Coast 10, UNLV 9, Green Bay 6, Alabama 6, Maryland 3, Gonzaga 3, Davidson 2, BYU 2, Miami 1.