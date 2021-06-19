The allure of the World Series of Poker has proven too much for one of poker's all-time greats to remain on the sidelines. Following the release of the fall schedule of events for the 2021 WSOP, Brunson tweeted his intention to play "a few select tournaments this year."

Brunson, now 87 years old, had retired from tournament poker after the 2018 World Series of Poker. Brunson's final tournament was the $10,000 no-limit 2-7 single draw championship that year. In typical Brunson fashion, he made good on his final run, taking $43,963 after finishing sixth.

A fixture at the WSOP since 1970 -- and a main event winner in 1976 and 1977 -- Brunson's retirement meant one of poker's most recognizable personalities would be missing from the biggest event on the sport's calendar. With the 2020 event having been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brunson only missed the 2019 edition of the WSOP.

Brunson is in a three-way tie with Phil Ivey and Johnny Chan for the second most WSOP bracelets won with 10, with Brunson's most recent bracelet win coming in 2005's $5,000 no limit shorthanded Texas hold'em event. Phil Helmuth holds the bracelet record with 15.