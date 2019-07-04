World Series of Poker 2019: Former Main Event champion Joe Cada vying for $758K prize
Catch the final table of the $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed on CBS, CBS All Access
It took seven-and-a-half hours of Wednesday action, but the final table is set at the 2019 World Series of Poker for $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed, with former WSOP Main Event champion Joe Cada entering Fourth of July competition with a chance to earn his fifth bracelet.
The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino played host to the lead-up of Event No. 70, which also features Day 1 chip leader Barry Hutter (1,265,000) chasing his second career bracelet in five years.
Cada, who currently sits in fourth place out of six, will be playing for a first-place prize of $758,011 when action resumes Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. "The Kid" is now 31, with four career bracelet wins, but he's best known for becoming the youngest player to ever claim a Main Event victory, in 2009. Also known as "jcada99," his online poker profile, he topped a field of nearly 6,500 entrants that year, his first in the World Series of Poker.
Catch Cada and the rest of the final table contenders when Thursday's action streams on CBS and CBS All Access at 4 p.m. ET.
