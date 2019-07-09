World Series of Poker 2019: Little One for One Drop draws more than 5,000 entrants
Day 2 kicks off Tuesday, and CBS All Access will have the stream of the final table
The $1,111 Little One for One Drop at the 2019 World Series of Poker continues Tuesday with Day 2 of tournament action, and the event has already drawn more than 5,000 entrants, setting a record as France's Leandry Ainonkpo establishes himself as the dominant chip leader.
The Little One for One Drop, which raises money for the One Drop Foundation, will conclude with a final table set for Thursday -- streaming exclusively on CBS All Access. Entering Day 2, Ainonkpo had already bagged 726,600 as part of his three Day 1 flights, collecting almost 70,000 more chips than the next closest competitor, Stefan Ivanov (658,000).
Among other chip leaders: Nikolay Fal, who ended Monday night with 437,000 and sat on one of the biggest stacks in the Brasilia Room for much of the second half of Day 1 action, per WSOP; 2018 WSOP Player of the Year Shaun Deeb (221,100), 2019 $1,000 Seniors No-Limit Hold'em winner Howard Mash (154,700) and a pair of WSOP Main Event champions in Jamie Gold (147,000) and Greg Raymer (120,000). Darren Attebery (368,000) and Brett Mueller (344,000) are others who ended the night with big stacks.
Day 2 action commences Tuesday at 1 p.m., with the remaining field set to play 10 hour-long levels.
Registration for the event is still open, though new buy-ins would enter with a disadvantage, seeing as though current competitors already have a full day of action under their belts.
