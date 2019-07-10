World Series of Poker 2019: Stunning hand delivers 723,000 chips, biggest pot of Main Event

A single Day 3 hand at the 2019 World Series of Poker has catapulted Minnesota's Joseph Beasy into the top 85 at the Main Event, delivering him 723,000 chips, the biggest pot of the competition.

Beasy, who has almost $40,000 in career poker earnings, was up against Germany's Simon Welsch and San Francisco's Joshua Tam in the hand, initially with a pair of 10s vs. Tam's pair of 7s and Welsch's Ace of Spades and 9 of hearts. Broadcasters quickly predicted a "bloodbath" after a 10-Ace-7 flop gave Welsch what he believed to be top pair, but Beasy bested Tam's three-of-a-kind with a three-of-a-kind of his own, setting up a dramatic raising of the stakes.

After a 27,000 bet from Welsch, Tam and Beasy called, despite a suggestion from the broadcast that the latter should've raised in the event of straight possibilities. Beasy checked again after the turn was a 4, and soon after, Tam bet 57,500. Later, the river revealed another 4, giving both Beasy and Tam full houses, with the former betting 75,000 and Tam raising all the way to 250,000. After a moment of reflection, Beasy can be seen calling it and taking the hand, with a perplexed Tam left to ponder what had occurred.

"This is gonna be a bloodbath." 💉☠️@JamieKerstetter breaks down the biggest pot of the Main Event so far! #WSOP50 pic.twitter.com/dWo9aCOhvg — Poker Central (@PokerCentral) July 9, 2019

Updated World Series of Poker chip counts have Beasy at No. 81 in the Main Event with 2,117,000 after his big Day 3 win. Tam, meanwhile, now ranks 199th with 1,140,000. There are still 354 players remaining after more than 8,500 entries, with the prize pool up to more than $80,000. Among those remaining: 2013 WSOP Main Event runner-up Jay Farber, former bracelet winner Craig McCorkell and former NFL star Richard Seymour.

