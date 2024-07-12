Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

As we settle into the summer months, you’ll probably notice that the sports world takes a bit of a break as well. We start the year off in January with the NFL playoffs and college football bowl games. That leads to the biggest sports betting event of the year, the Super Bowl. A few weeks later, we get another massive betting boost when the college basketball tournament comes along. Once that wraps up, the NBA and NHL seasons are getting ready for postseason action.

Once both of those seasons are completed in early June, things quiet down. The only major sport being played is baseball, and regular season baseball isn’t nearly the betting event that an NFL or NBA game is. Other sports like tennis, golf and the WNBA have relatively small betting audiences. There’s a bit of a boost this year with the EURO and Copa America soccer tournaments, but betting handles on those events are nothing to write home about either. Sportsbooks are aware of this transition and plan for the slow part of the year accordingly.

Operators all know that people will be back and betting in a few months, once football season kicks off, the MLB gets into its postseason, and the hockey and basketball seasons restart. For that reason, it’s more telling to look at the year-to-year trend rather than the month-to-month trend. Are more people betting in June 2024 than June 2023? That can be measured as progress.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Early reporting states all showing a downward trend compared to May

Not every state is on the same schedule when it comes to reporting sports betting handles and revenues. In some states, the figures aren’t released until the end of the following month.

While we don’t yet have the entire picture for June, multiple states have reported their figures for the month already, and we have more than enough information to identify a clear trend; a decrease in volume compared to May.

State May 2024 Handle June 2024 Handle Decrease Maryland $431.8 million $384.7 million -10.9% New York $1.97 billion $1.47 billion -25.4% North Carolina $525.5 million $398.3 million -24.2% Iowa $182.4 million $146.6 million -19.6% Tennessee $381.8 million $344.8 million -9.7%

As seen in the chart above, it’s a pretty consistent downward trend. For Maryland, New York, Iowa and Tennessee, these are the lowest monthly betting handles posted since August of 2023. For North Carolina, June was the first time the state failed to achieve at least $500 million in betting handle since it first launched sports betting in March.

Year-over-year numbers are more promising

As we mentioned earlier, sportsbooks are prepared for the summer months to be slow. One metric that operators do care about, however, is the year-to-year comparison. June is known to be a slow month, but how does this June compare to last June? Operators want to see growth.

From that point of view, the June results we’ve seen posted so far have been favorable, and indicate a positive year-over-year trend.

State June 2023 Handle June 2024 Handle Increase Maryland $254.5 million $384.7 million +51.2% New York $1.17 billion $1.47 billion +25.6% Iowa $115.6 million $146.6 million +26.8% Tennessee $230.3 million $344.8 million +49.7%

When you’re comparing year-over-year, it’s more of an apples to apples comparison. How does this year’s slow period compare to last year’s slow period? Across the board, we’ve seen a consistent increase. States like Maryland and Tennessee have increased their betting handles by 50%, while New York and Iowa are chugging along steadily with increases over 25%.

The aforementioned soccer tournaments, the Euro and the Copa America, could be responsible for some of this year-over-year growth for the month of June, and so could the big increase in WNBA betting thanks to Caitlin Clark. We’ll get a much better picture of the overall summer growth once the numbers for July and August are reported, but the early numbers are certainly positive.

Sportsbooks will endure the slow summer months and prepare for the football season. If these year-over-year numbers from June are any indication, Sportsbooks could see some massive numbers in the fall.