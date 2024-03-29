The 2024 NCAA Tournament's second week of action features four incredible nights of basketball as what was once a 68-team field at the start of the Big Dance will be whittled down to a Final Four by the time Sunday night wraps up. The Sweet 16 is already under way with four teams advancing to the Elite Eight Thursday night, and four more will join them on Friday.

Action begins Friday 7:09 p.m. ET and will wrap up around midnight with two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds standing as favorites ahead of tipoff. Whether any puts forward as strong an effort as No. 1 seed UConn did Thursday remains to be seen, but certainly all four will be looking to avoid disaster, such as that which struck No. 2 seed Arizona as the Wildcats had their coldest shooting night of the season.

With a more finite number of games being played -- and the best March Madness had to offer already advancing -- the final four Sweet 16 games should be thrilling from opening whistle to final buzzer.

Not only should you continue to follow your bracket, you could enhance your viewing experience across any or all of the four games set for Friday night. How? Our CBS Sports experts convened to provide you further insight into the Sweet 16 with picks straight up and against the spread. Our expert brackets may offer some help, too, especially if you're considering seed-line upsets.

The NCAA Tournament is all about surviving and advancing, but for those plunking down on their coach or pulling up to their desk to consume as much March Madness content as possible, which teams cover their spreads will be quite important as well. The CBS Sports team has been covering the sport extensively all season, and they are not shy with their picks for these games.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for the rest of the month as NCAA Tournament coverage continues through the end of the Final Four. Let's take a look at our expert picks as the Sweet 16 continues Friday.

2024 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 picks

Friday, 7:09 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: Trying to explain the unexplainable phenomenon of this Wolfpack team is impossible. Nothing about this NC State run -- a seven-game winning streak after losing seven of its final nine regular-season games -- makes a lick of sense. But I'm not fading them now. They have size to throw at Marquette, their guard play is vastly improved over the last month, and they're playing a free-flowing style that has translated to major success. Marquette will have its hands full Friday. Pick: NC State +6 -- Kyle Boone



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread MARQ -6.5 MARQ -6.5 MARQ -6.5

NCST +6.5

NCST +6.5 MARQ -6.5

Straight up MARQ MARQ MARQ NCST MARQ MARQ



Friday, 7:39 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: Few teams were as impressive as Purdue over the opening weekend, and what the performances -- wins of 28 and 39 points -- highlighted the surrounding parts that make the Boilermakers a more well-rounded title contender than a year ago. The guards are older, the transfer additions have hit, and the team fits well around Zach Edey structurally on both offense and defense. Gonzaga has been playing like a different team since March 1, but Purdue has been playing a higher level all season -- and that will be on display on Friday night. Pick: Purdue -5.5 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread PUR -5.5 PUR -5.5 PUR -5.5 PUR -5.5

ZAGS +5.5 PUR -5.5

Straight up PUR PUR PUR PUR PUR PUR



Friday, 9:39 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: There will be some 3-point regression after going 14 of 28 from behind the arc in a blitzing effort against James Madison, but the fact that the Blue Devils have one of the best catch-and-shoot players around in Jared McCain remains. Duke has shooters that can make an aggressive Houston defense pay when it gambles, and the Cougars can be challenged if they have to keep up with a hot shooting night on the other side. The Blue Devils have not always done a great job maintaining their edge in the wake of strong performances, but if Jon Scheyer can get this team dialed again, they're good enough to win -- and definitely cover. Pick: Duke +4.5 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread HOU -4 HOU -4

HOU -4 DUKE +4 DUKE +4 HOU -4

Straight up HOU HOU HOU DUKE DUKE HOU



Friday, 10:09 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: This line opened at Tennessee -2 but has moved a half point. That feels like the right side to be on. This Volunteers team can grind you down with its defense, but it has the firepower to score with any team in the field thanks to Dalton Knecht. What Tennessee does well defensively matches up great on paper with Creighton's strengths. A close game coming, but I'll lay the tiny number on the better, more complete team. Pick: Tennessee -2.5 -- Kyle Boone



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread TENN -3 CREI +3

CREI +3 CREI +3

TENN -3 CREI +3

Straight up TENN CREI CREI CREI TENN CREI

